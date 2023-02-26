Gunnison man indicted for threatening to possess homes of judges in 3 counties

A state grand jury indicted Brett Andrew Nelson for his alleged threats of extortion and retaliation against several judges, law enforcement officers, and prosecutors in Gunnison, Montrose, and Alamosa Counties.

Nelson is accused of making those threatens in an effort to influence the outcome of his court cases or to have them dismissed entirely.

One judge described Nelson as "antagonistic" in the indictment. Another judge told investigators Nelson acted "increasingly aggressive" during hearings and used tactics associated with "sovereign citizens" or "constitutionalists" to challenge his court's authority.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation calls the sovereign citizen movement a form of domestic terrorism. The people who practice it don't recognize the authority of government agencies and are "extremists," per the FBI.

Brett Andrew Nelson Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The Colorado Attorney General's Office waited until Nelson's arrest to announce the state's case. The indictment was handed down in April of last year. Nelson was arrested without incident Feb. 11 by personnel from the U.S. Marshals Service and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office would not provided additional details about the specific location or circumstances of Nelson's arrest.

The state filed its case Nelson in Gunnison County District Court where he faces 24 counts. But the state will bring in a special prosecutor from the 7th Judicial District (based in Mesa County) because Nelson's offenses involved a number of people in Gunnison County legal system and creates a conflict of interest.

According to the indictment, Nelson's alleged belligerence began in 2017. The judge presiding over a custody case between Nelson and the mother of his child stated that Nelson tried to call "his own court into session" during the hearing.

Following that, the indictment details a stockpile of threats.

Nelson asserted in an Alamosa County filing that his freedom was a fundamental right of his "estate" and warned that any action against his estate - such as arrest, court proceeding, or legal process - would be punishable by death.

Nelson filed a claim of damages against the mother of his child in the amount of $202,000, accused her of "criminal kidnapping" and an "act of treason," and demanded she deliver him the child or be arrested.

Nelson filed a claim of damages against the Gunnison County judge who presided over the child custody case for the same amount, demanded return of his child, and threatened to file a lien against her personal property. That judge purchased a security system for her home and the sheriff's office increased patrols in the area after Nelson called the home and spoke to the judge's husband.

Nelson filed a default judgement against an Alamosa County judge claiming the judge owed him $425,000, filed a power of attorney document proclaiming his legal authority over the judge, filed a judgement document increasing the awarded damages to almost $7 million, then repeatedly messaged the judge's personal email address demanding payment. That judge warned his family members to call 9-1-1 if Nelson was ever seen, and provided them a photo of him.

Nelson filed a default judgement against a Colorado State Patrol trooper for $5,000; another against Alamosa County Sheriff's Office deputy for $650,000 and two other deputies for $36,000 each; another against a Gunnison County deputy for $75,000; and another against a corporal with Gunnison County Sheriff's Office for $95,000

Nelson filed a default judgement against the deputy district attorney in 12th Judicial District who prosecuted traffic offenses against Nelson, in the amount of $275,000 for "unlawfully administering his estate, illegal detainment in a false court, abuse of her position, 'attack of the rights of We The People,' (and) acts of treason, humiliation and intimidation," as stated in indictment.



Nelson filed a default judgement against a Gunnison County nurse for $185,000.

Nelson filed a default judgement against a Gunnison County social worker who was involved in a child abuse investigation against Nelson for $45,000.

Nelson was charged with theft in 2017. He filed default judgements against the three alleged victims in the amounts of $325,000 and $550,000.

Nelson also filed a power of attorney notice against the deputy district attorney who prosecuted the theft case, plus the same notice against another deputy DA in the 7th who prosecuted two misdemeanor cases against Nelson, and yet another notice against the County Attorney for Alamosa County after he refused to accept Nelson's previous documents and filings.

Nelson also filed a demand for $135,000 from the then-editor editor of the Gunnison Country Times who reported on the theft case.

In all, Nelson pursued financial sums and property from four judges, one of whom presided over 10 criminal cases against Nelson. Collectively filing against them as a group, Nelson created filings proclaiming his legal authority over them, sometimes even naming himself a judge, and awarded himself half a million dollars from each judge.

He also pursued them individually with notices of lien published in local newspapers, fraudulent quitclaim deeds filed against their personal property, and demanded forfeiture of their assets if the fines he leveled against them were not paid within two weeks.

Brett 'Drew' Nelson's residence near Gunnison. Gregory Haase

"Our life was hell for years, just years," said Gunnison County resident Greg Haase. "I'm still afraid of the guy."

Haase lived next door to Nelson for seven years.

"It wasn't physical threats. It was always financial," Haase said.

According to Haase, Nelson went by "Drew" and housed between four and 11 dogs - including two wolf hybrids - which often ran loose from Nelson's unfenced yard into the surrounding neighborhood.

"They constantly escaped," Haase said. "Because we called the sheriff on his dogs, that's where we got on his list."

In 2017, Haase's dog was attacked by several of Nelson's dogs. Haase heard his wife screaming as Nelson's dogs came onto their porch. Haase ran out to rescue his dog and was bitten in the process.

The county pressed charges and Haase further found himself the target of Nelson's wrath.

"He wanted all this money from us, with interest accruing," Haase said. Nelson lost cases, Haase said, but was undeterred.

"It was so regular. We started talking to other people in town, 'Oh, I have four of those (filings).'"

Haase said the homeowners association took over the eviction process for the 93-year-old homeowner who was renting to Nelson and got him out of the neighborhood.

Haase said he, his wife, his neighbors and many community members are relieved Nelson is behind bars. But they are not confident he will stay there, that his bond won't be reduced, or that they're done with the trauma inflicted by Nelson.

"We are doubtful that Drew Nelson will ultimately be held accountable for all of the harm he has caused," Haase said. "Our lawyer would say the system was not designed to deal with someone who abuses it like this. And if the legal system cannot protect judges against the hostile acts of a defendant, what hope can the rest of us have that the system will ultimately provide justice in our cases?

"Will he do stuff from prison?"

Nelson appeared in a Gunnison courtroom Tuesday for an advisement. He is scheduled for an arraignment at the end of March.

The state's Special Prosecutions Unit will assist Mesa County's special prosecutor in the case.