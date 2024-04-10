Watch CBS News
Colorado man arrested, accused of starting several fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Person of interest detained after West Metro Fire Rescue responds to small fires at golf course
Person of interest detained after West Metro Fire Rescue responds to small fires at golf course 00:17

Joseph Duran has been arrested and charged in connection with starting several fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course last week. Seven separate fires were set in and around the golf course on April 4

joseph-duran-mugshot.jpg
Joseph Duran Jefferson County

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, Duran, 44, was arrested at the golf course on the day of the fires.   

f0557473-0276-4db5-815d-83d7ec846d79-copy.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

He is facing several charges including one count of fourth-degree arson, one count of intentionally setting a wildfire and two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer. 

bear-creek-fire-west-metro-7.jpg
Seven fires were intentionally set at the Fox Hollow Golf Course. West Metro Fire Rescue

The fires burned about 5 acres in total, with two of the fires an acre and a half in size. Golfers noticed several small smoke plumes around 3 p.m. last Thursday. 

golf-course-fires-1-west-metro-fire-tweet-1.jpg
Fox Hollow Golf Course West Metro Fire Rescue
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 10, 2024 / 10:45 AM MDT

