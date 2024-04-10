Colorado man arrested, accused of starting several fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course

Person of interest detained after West Metro Fire Rescue responds to small fires at golf course

Joseph Duran has been arrested and charged in connection with starting several fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course last week. Seven separate fires were set in and around the golf course on April 4.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue, Duran, 44, was arrested at the golf course on the day of the fires.

He is facing several charges including one count of fourth-degree arson, one count of intentionally setting a wildfire and two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer.

The fires burned about 5 acres in total, with two of the fires an acre and a half in size. Golfers noticed several small smoke plumes around 3 p.m. last Thursday.

