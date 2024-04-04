Watch CBS News
Person of interest detained after West Metro Fire Rescue responds to small fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

One person of interest is reportedly detained after West Metro Fire responded to small fires at a golf course in Lakewood. 

The fire department tweeted around 3:27 p.m. that crews were called out to the Fox Hollow Golf Course for reports of several small fires in and around the course with structures nearby but not threatened. 

West Metro Fire Rescue

An update was then issued that firefighters were working on mopping up the small fires in and around the golf course with the largest area affected being on the east side of Bear Creek Lake Park. 

One person was detained and identified as person of interest in connection to the fires. 

West Metro Fire Rescue

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

