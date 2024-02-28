Colorado man arrested, accused in deadly hit & run crash with pedestrian in Lakewood

Commerce City man arrested in deadly hit & run crash that killed pedestrian in Lakewood

A Commerce City man has been arrested and accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian in Lakewood earlier this month. Jimmy Lee Chavez was arrested at a home in Commerce City by Lakewood police agents.

Chavez, 40, was arrested several days after the deadly crash and a Medina Alert was issued.

Jimmy Lee Chavez Lakewood Police

Police said that at 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 23, a Chevy Camero with Colorado license plate DWB-P87 was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near W. 23rd Ave. and Kipling Street. The victim has been identified as Terre Engdahl, 29, of Lakewood.

A Medina Alert was issued for the vehicle and police began searching for the suspect.

Agents with the Lakewood Police Department tracked down the suspect, identified as Chavez, at a home in Commerce City. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Lakewood Police Department

The Chevy Camero that Chavez is suspected of driving remains unfound. Police said it is a 2014 Chevy Camero that sustained heavy front-end damage. It is also missing the driver's side headlight and sustained damage to the windshield. The license plate is suspected to have been removed.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle, they are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-983-7300 and to ask for Detective Moffat.