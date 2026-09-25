Colorado school puts mill levy override on November ballot as district faces $10.6M budget gap

In November, voters in Littleton will be asked to vote on a $10 million mill levy override for Littleton Public Schools. The district's superintendent says the district is facing a $10.6 million budget gap due to a change in the state funding formula and declining enrollment.

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A mill levy override is a property tax approved by voters that provides additional operating revenue to a school district. Multiple districts have approved mill levy overrides for the November ballot, including Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Public Schools, and Jefferson County Public Schools.

Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Lambert said the district has lost about 5,000 students in the past 15 years, with 18,000 students enrolled about 15 years ago, to just under 13,000 students enrolled this school year. It's about .8% fewer students every year.

"That has an impact because enrollment drives funding. You have per-pupil money, per-pupil revenue, comes out to just around $12,000 a student. So, as we lose students, that goes down," said Lambert.

If approved, Lambert said all district staff will get a 2% pay raise. Not only would it help to recruit and retain great educators, but the district would also stay competitive with neighboring districts.

"It's strictly to keep the great people we have working here. We want them to stay. We want to give them a wage that they can feel comfortable with, and they can raise their families with," said Lambert.

Littleton Public Schools Superintendent Todd Lambert talks with CBS Colorado's Ashley Portillo. CBS

An $800,000 planned furlough day in March would also be cancelled. Students would be able to stay in class that day, and teachers would be paid.

If the measure doesn't pass, this year's pay freeze will stay in place with potential freezes in upcoming school years. Lambert's concern is the risk of losing high-quality teachers to neighboring districts offering better pay and competitive benefits.

"It can't be overstated how vulnerable we could be to losing great teachers if that money is not there, and that's something that is a difficult part," said Lambert.

If the mill levy is approved, a home valued at $600,000 would cost that homeowner about $150 more each year in property taxes, which is about $13 every month.

Lambert said this is the first mill levy override proposed by the district for a pay raise for district staff since 2010.

Signs that read, "yes on 4A. Invest in LPS," are also seen on cars parked outside of Goddard Middle School.

"This is a stellar middle school filled with teachers who have been teaching middle school for decades," said Amy Clark, a parent of two students enrolled in Littleton Public Schools.

As a voter, she also believes it's important to fund schools, as teachers are being asked to do more with less.

"That kind of commitment and experience and expertise and just true passion for working with kids, it only comes when people feel like they are compensated fairly and feel a sense of community," said Clark.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, Littleton ranks 6th in starting teacher pay, behind DPS, Aurora Public Schools and Cherry Creek.

"Teachers love to come here and teach," said Clark. "Without our great teachers, education doesn't happen, and so it's just such a critical need, and just so important to make sure that our district can still perform at the level that we have come to expect here in Littleton," said Clark.

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"We recognize that we have great teachers. They're our most important asset. We need to take care of them. We need to keep them," said Lambert. "We want to give them confidence that Littleton is going to continue to be able to support their work."

The district has taken steps to reduce costs this school year and keep the impacts away from the classroom. This year's budget was balanced through several measures, including reducing central office staff and operations, restructuring departments, implementing a wage freeze, and the district-wide furlough day.

The district is also holding conversations all month long through Oct. 7, where parents and families can learn more about the mill levy override. Information about the public input and ballot measure is available online.