Colorado legislators honor life, legacy of former Representative Rod Bockenfeld

Lawmakers in Colorado are mourning the passing of former Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, who represented Colorado's 56th district.

Former Representative Rod Bockenfeld (R-Watkins) Colorado General Assembly

Bockenfeld worked to represent Coloradans living in the Eastern Plains and served on the Joint Budget Committee to craft the state's budget.

Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie from Dillon and Democrat Majority Leader Monica Duran from Wheat Ridge released a statement Friday to honor the former legislator.

"I am truly saddened to hear of the passing of former Representative Bockenfeld and wish his family, especially his wife Susan, peace during this time. I know a thing or two about working across the aisle from my time serving on the Joint Budget Committee, and I could say the same of former Representative Bockenfeld," said McCluskie. "In true bipartisan spirit, JBC members work together to deliver a balanced budget that undoubtedly positively impacts Coloradans living in the rural corners of our state, the urban corridors and everywhere in between. Former Rep. Bockenfeld will be greatly missed by members of the legislature on both sides of the aisle. We thank him for his years of service, leadership and dedication to his community in HD-56."

Duran said, "I want to send my deepest condolences to former Representative Bockenfeld's family, friends and colleagues. The passing of a loved one is never easy – may they find peace during this trying time. Former Rep. Bockenfeld was an important member of the Colorado House of Representatives, and he will be missed by his many friends who have served in the legislature, past and present. I'd like to thank former Rep. Bockenfeld for his years of dedicated public service and commitment to his community."

In a statement Friday, Colorado House Republicans expressed sorrow at his passing, saying Bockenfeld was a dedicated leader and beloved friend. "Representative Bockenfeld's unwavering commitment to Colorado was evident in everything he did—he led with integrity, fought tirelessly for fiscal responsibility, and always put the needs of the people first."

They said Bockenfeld will be remembered for his kindness and humor, as well as standing firm on his principles.

"He had a way of bringing people together, always ready to lend his expertise, share a story, or offer a word of encouragement. His loss will be felt deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him," they shared.