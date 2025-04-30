Colorado lawmakers want to increase penalties for careless driving
Colorado lawmakers are debating a measure that would increase penalties for careless driving. The aim is to hold negligent drivers accountable.
Senate Bill 25-281 changes the penalty for careless driving that causes the death of an individual from a class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense to a class 6 felony if the individual had a prior conviction of vehicular homicide, criminal negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, vehicular assault, or careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.
The mandated penalty of a class 6 felony would also apply if the negligent driver:
- drove without a valid license
- drove without a valid insurance policy
- had a prior conviction of DUI in the last 5 years
- has a revoked license
The bill also mandates that an officer test the driver for drugs and alcohol as soon as possible to preserve related evidence.
Class 6 felonies are the least serious category of felony crimes in Colorado. If convicted, a person could serve one year to 18 months, along with fines up to $100,000.
If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1, 2027.
The bill's prime sponsors are State senators Marc Snyder, a Democrat from Manitou Springs, and Republican State Senator John Carson from Highlands Ranch.