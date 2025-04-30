Colorado lawmakers want to increase penalties for careless driving

Colorado lawmakers are debating a measure that would increase penalties for careless driving. The aim is to hold negligent drivers accountable.

Senate Bill 25-281 changes the penalty for careless driving that causes the death of an individual from a class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense to a class 6 felony if the individual had a prior conviction of vehicular homicide, criminal negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, vehicular assault, or careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

The mandated penalty of a class 6 felony would also apply if the negligent driver:

drove without a valid license

drove without a valid insurance policy

had a prior conviction of DUI in the last 5 years

has a revoked license

The bill also mandates that an officer test the driver for drugs and alcohol as soon as possible to preserve related evidence.

Class 6 felonies are the least serious category of felony crimes in Colorado. If convicted, a person could serve one year to 18 months, along with fines up to $100,000.

If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1, 2027.

The bill's prime sponsors are State senators Marc Snyder, a Democrat from Manitou Springs, and Republican State Senator John Carson from Highlands Ranch.