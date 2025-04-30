Watch CBS News
Colorado lawmakers want to increase penalties for careless driving

By Jeff Gurney

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado lawmakers are debating a measure that would increase penalties for careless driving. The aim is to hold negligent drivers accountable.  

Senate Bill 25-281 changes the penalty for careless driving that causes the death of an individual from a class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense to a class 6 felony if the individual had a prior conviction of vehicular homicide, criminal negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, vehicular assault, or careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.  

The mandated penalty of a class 6 felony would also apply if the negligent driver:

  • drove without a valid license
  • drove without a valid insurance policy
  • had a prior conviction of DUI in the last 5 years
  • has a revoked license

The bill also mandates that an officer test the driver for drugs and alcohol as soon as possible to preserve related evidence.

Class 6 felonies are the least serious category of felony crimes in Colorado. If convicted, a person could serve one year to 18 months, along with fines up to $100,000.  

If passed, the bill would take effect on April 1, 2027.

The bill's prime sponsors are State senators Marc Snyder, a Democrat from Manitou Springs, and Republican State Senator John Carson from Highlands Ranch.

Jeff Gurney

Jeff Gurney enjoys serving his community through journalism. He loves telling good stories and creating dynamic content for all platforms: television newscasts, the stream and CBSColorado.com.

