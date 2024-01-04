Colorado lawmakers prepare to return to work next week

Democratic leadership discusses what to expect in upcoming legislative session

State lawmakers are getting ready to return to the state Capitol next week. The president of the state Senate and speaker of the house will be focused on increasing affordable housing options for people in Colorado.

They will also focus on expanding transit including Front Range rail, providing more workforce development, especially in high-demand jobs like construction, education and health care.

Lawmakers also hope to address fully funding public education for the first time in 14 years.

"We will move forward to make sure teachers are getting a living wage, that we're investing in their pay and benefits, investing for all school personnel, making sure that we're keeping classroom sizes small, and certainly ensuring that all kids have a world-class, first-rate public education," said Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie.

Democratic leaders said they will make additional investments in clean energy and increase funding for behavioral health care.