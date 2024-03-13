Colorado lawmakers to debate bill that would end all permits for oil and gas development in Colorado within 5 years

Protest held at State Capitol over bill that would ban oil and gas drilling

Nearly a hundred oil and gas workers gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Thursday to send a message to lawmakers.

They say a bill, that would essentially ban any new oil and gas drilling by 2030, would not only hurt Colorado's economy but the environment as well.

Kait Schwartz, Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute Colorado, says the state has the strictest regulations in the world and the bill will cause operators to leave, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.

"This would have devastating impacts to Colorado. The average everyday citizen doesn't realize how much we give to schools and parks and the economy. This will hurt every single Coloradan and frankly, it's a waste of taxpayer money," she said.

The measure, which will receive its first committee hearing Thursday, is one of seven bills targeting the industry this legislative session.

Lawmakers will also debate bills that would require operators to aggregate all emissions before obtaining a construction permit, ban any non-electric drilling in the metro area during high ozone season, increase fines and inspections, require new rules for leak detection technology, and require additional notification when there is a spill.