Colorado law enforcement searching for "suspicious person" near popular leaf-peeping are in Clear Creek County

Law enforcement officers were searching for what they described as a "suspicious person" near a popular leaf-peeping area in Colorado's Clear Creek County on Saturday. Visitors were urged to avoid the area.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office posted the alert at 11:40 a.m. and said the search was near mile marker 15 on Guanella Pass Road. More specifically, they were searching the area of Naylor Lake and Silver Dollar Lake Trail.

The sheriff's office didn't offer any other details about the person they were searching for, and a sheriff's office spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fall colors are seen at Guanella Pass in Georgetown, Colorado, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. On Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, law enforcement was searching for a "suspicious person" in the area. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Guanella Pass is a popular mountain pass for leaf-peeping -- or residents and visitors seeing and photographing the changing leaf colors in the fall -- about 50 miles west of Denver. The 23-mile pass connects Georgetown at the north to Grant at the south and sits at over 11,000 feet in elevation.

The Silver Dollar Lake trailhead leads to both Silver Dollar Lake and Naylor Lake, and is about 11 miles west of Georgetown.