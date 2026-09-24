Colorado rural neighbors say trash collection changes are attracting bears

Some Colorado neighbors say their trash provider is making it difficult for them to protect their trash from bears.

This year's drought has pushed hungry bears closer to humans, leading to record bear sightings, conflicts and even attacks in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has already euthanized hundreds of bears this year.

"We moved out here because of the wildlife," says Larkspur neighbor Craig LeGrotte. "We love this area. We love the community. We love the wildlife. Everything about it. We just want to coexist with the nature that was here before we were."

Waste Management says homeowners must undo the straps for trash collection. CBS

In rural areas like Larkspur, being bear aware comes with the territory.

"The saying is a fed bear is a dead bear. So if they get in your garbage, they're going to come back over and over. They're going to make it a habit, and then they will become eventually euthanized," said LeGrotte.

"We've always had problems with the bears here on trash day," said Larkspur neighbor Gail Hesse.

Some Larkspur neighbors say their trash provider, Waste Management, wouldn't give them bear-proof trash cans, so they got creative.

Hesse bought her own bear-proof can online, and LeGrotte added bear straps to his can.

"You have to stick your finger in here, and you have to pull the latch," Hesse said, opening her bear-proof trash can. "You can see all the scratches on the side from when the bear tried to get in it."

"I just had to screw them into the top, and then screw the connector into the base," said LeGrotte, pointing out the straps he installed.

For years, the straps kept LeGrotte's trash safe from bears. Waste Management staff would unclip them so they could open the can and get the trash.

"I've never had an issue," said LeGrotte. "It hasn't been a problem until this week."

But this week, his trash wasn't taken, despite a visit from Waste Management.

"They basically turned my can upside down with the straps on, and obviously nothing came out. And then they put my garbage can back and drove away," said LeGrotte.

Craig called Waste Management and says he was told he'd have to undo the straps himself going forward.

"Their policy is to not remove bear straps from trash cans," said LeGrotte. "That is just counterintuitive to the whole point of having the bear straps out here … counterintuitive to have bear straps and being asked to remove them on trash day. The whole purpose is to prevent bears from getting into your garbage."

Waste Management has stopped unlocking Gail's bear-proof can, too.

"It worked really well. I mean, bears tried to attack it three times, and they couldn't get it open," said Hesse.

They told her last year she needed to switch back to their can.

"What can you do? We've heard that you could take a paper towel and put ammonia on it and put that in the trash can. You know, maybe it works, maybe it doesn't, but it's not a bear-proof trash can," said Hesse. "You have to put your trash out at 8, and it's just going to sit there for 5, 6, 7 hours."

Gail Hesse and her bear-proof trash can. CBS

Last month, a few hungry bears took advantage of the change.

"My husband goes to work pretty early in the morning and about 6 o'clock, and so he put the trash cans out of the garage, came back in to get some more stuff from the house and he comes back out and there's Mama and her two cubs and trash can all knocked over," said Hesse. "It was less than two or three minutes."

Hesse says she and her husband tried to haze the bears, banging pans and blowing loud whistles, but the bears didn't seem afraid of them. It's a bad sign that wildlife officials say means the bears have become acclimated to being around humans.

"They just looked at us and they knocked down the other trash can," said Hesse. "They were just sitting there, you know, going through our trash, having a good time."

Waste Management's website says they offer bear-proof cans in some areas for a charge.

The company shared this statement with CBS Colorado:

"WM offers bear-resistant carts in many areas across Colorado. In Denver-metro and Douglas County, we have not experienced significant demand for these specialty carts. We continually monitor customer interest and will evaluate adding bear-resistant carts as a service option if we identify sufficient baseline demand."

"I find that really hard to believe because I think everybody in this neighborhood has called them and asked them that," said LeGrotte.

Dozens of neighbors across Douglas County have complained about the issue on social media.

One Castle Rock neighbor told CBS Colorado:

"This is not just a Perry Park and Keene Ranch problem. There are several rural communities in the area such as Bear Dance, Sageport, Perry Pines, Christy Ridge, Jackson Creek and many other rural areas of SW Douglas County which are served by Waste Management - and we all have the same problem. Waste Management refuses to deal with bear-proof trash cans or bear lid straps since becoming automated a few years ago. There is now one driver who does not get out of the truck. So now the bears are continually in the trash (they learn which day is trash day), which is not healthy for the bears; it creates problem bears and can become a danger to the public. Waste Management needs to do better and recognize this issue."

"I'm glad Waste Management found a new efficient way to collect trash with one driver who doesn't get out of his car, but we're in bear country," said Hesse. "I know they probably invested a lot of money in the new trucks, and I'm sure it's working out for them financially, but you know, at the bear's expense."

"I feel like my hands are tied. I will not put my trash out without straps. I'm not going to do that," said LeGrotte.

While some neighbors report that Waste Management is the only company that serves their rural area, others, like Craig, are turning to other providers.

"I think I'm done with Waste Management. I want to coexist with the wildlife. It feels like they don't," said LeGrotte.

A deer in a neighborhood in Larkspur. CBS

A CPW spokesperson shared this comment about the concerns:

"We don't take formal complaints or reports of issues obtaining bear-resistant trash cans, but anecdotally it is something people talk about (not isolated to Larkspur). As a private company, Waste Management can operate and distribute resources as they see fit. Larkspur and the wider DougCo area do not have any laws requiring bear-resistant trash cans, to my knowledge.

People can still take steps to reduce bear conflict over trash by securing trash cans indoors, locking them away, and only placing them out on the curb on the morning of pick-up. Trash cans can be locked or chained to trees. I've seen people use very sturdy bungee cords or place heavy objects on top of cans. Those methods are less effective, though. You can use an electric fence or unwelcome mats."

A Douglas County spokesperson says there is no policy or ordinance requiring companies to use or accept bear-proof trash cans. The spokesperson says residents can always contact the Board of County Commissioners with their ideas by emailing BOCC@douglasco.gov.

Hesse hopes neighbors speaking out about the issue will lead to change.

"That would be a nice way to do it if there's an ordinance that the trash companies have to follow. But I don't know if that's ever going to happen," Hesse said.