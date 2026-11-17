Jefferson County investigators are asking for help after a knife was discovered near human skeletal remains found in Chatfield State Park. The bones were found on Nov. 11 while Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were contacting a homeless person about camping there.

Human remains were found at Chatfield State Park on Nov. 11, 2026. Jefferson County

After the remains were found, investigators with CPW teamed up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to conduct an extensive search of the area. During that search, they found a knife attached to a pair of pants.

Jefferson County investigators discovered a knife near human skeletal remains in Chatfield State Park on Nov. 11, 2026. Jefferson County

Investigators said the knife had an inscription of "T.C.Bruno" at the base of the blade.

A knife was found attached to a pair of pants during a search near where human remains were found in Chatfield State Park. Jefferson County

Now Jeffco investigators are asking anyone who believes the knife looks familiar, if they know where it may have been purchased, or if they know anything about the inscription, to contact the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.