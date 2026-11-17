Colorado investigators discover knife near human skeletal remains in Chatfield State Park
Jefferson County investigators are asking for help after a knife was discovered near human skeletal remains found in Chatfield State Park. The bones were found on Nov. 11 while Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers were contacting a homeless person about camping there.
After the remains were found, investigators with CPW teamed up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to conduct an extensive search of the area. During that search, they found a knife attached to a pair of pants.
Investigators said the knife had an inscription of "T.C.Bruno" at the base of the blade.
Now Jeffco investigators are asking anyone who believes the knife looks familiar, if they know where it may have been purchased, or if they know anything about the inscription, to contact the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.