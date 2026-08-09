Colorado K-9 killed after reportedly attacking someone

A K9 officer in Colorado was shot and killed on Saturday after reportedly attacking a man and his dog.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the man called the regional communications center around 12:34 p.m. to report that an unknown dog had attacked him and his pet, and that he shot the attacking animal. The incident happened in the 8900 block of Royal Melbourne Circle in unincorporated El Paso County.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

As deputies responded, they were contacted by an off-duty deputy who told them the dog that attacked was K9 Styx with the EPSO.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was initially treated at the scene by medical personnel. He later went to an urgent care facility for further treatment.

K9 Styx was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

The sheriff's office says the incident is still under investigation.