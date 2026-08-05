Colorado investigators release sketch of suspect who attacked 73-year-old hiker on Boulder Creek Trail

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the suspect wanted for attacking a 73-year-old hiker on Boulder Creek Trail in June. Detectives say the attack happened the evening of June 29 in the 40,000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive.

Boulder County detectives said the victim was hiking down the Boulder Creek Trail around sunset when he was approached by a man who accused him of stealing a marijuana joint that belonged to the suspect's girlfriend. Investigators said earlier on the trail, the victim had asked the woman for a drag of the joint, which she allowed, and he returned it before continuing his hike.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of a suspect wanted for attacking a 73-year-old hiker on Boulder Creek Trail the evening of June 29, 2026. Boulder County

The victim said the suspect followed the victim down the trail, repeatedly confronting him about the joint as the victim walked toward his vehicle parked west of Boulder Canyon and Canon Park Drive. That's when the suspect attacked the victim from behind, causing him to lose consciousness. The victim woke up before ambulance personnel arrived and was rushed to the hospital.

According to investigators, medical staff at the hospital said the victim suffered serious injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma. The victim's wallet, with his bank cards, driver's license and cash, was missing.

The suspect took off and has not been identified.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male about 24 years old, around 150 pounds, with a lean-muscular build and soft "boyish" facial features. He also has blonde hair, thick and medium-length with a fade style and shorter hair on the sides. The suspect also had blonde stubble facial hair. The suspect also had an unknown distinct accent and was last seen wearing a yellow or ivory polo shirt, dark tan pants, and light-colored, shabby tennis shoes.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public. Detectives are looking for anyone who was in the area around 9 p.m. on June 29 or anyone with information that may help identify the suspect or persons of interest. They are asked to contact Boulder County Sheriff's Office detectives at BCSOtips@bouldercounty.gov or 303-441-3674.

The associated Boulder County Sheriff's Office case number is: 26-03012.