Colorado investigators say semi lost control ahead of chain reaction crash that closed I-70

Colorado State Patrol investigators said a semi truck lost control ahead of a chain-reaction crash involving 10 vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Georgetown on Thursday. The crash caused a more than six-hour closure and injured two deputies and several others.

CBS

According to CSP, the crash happened about 11:25 a.m. at mile marker 228 in the eastbound lanes of I-70. The preliminary investigation shows that all vehicles involved were traveling eastbound.

Investigators said an International semi hauling a trailer, a Toyota Tacoma, a Subaru Impreza, a Range Rover, a second Toyota Tacoma, a Mack self-contained truck, and a Chevrolet Silverado were slowing or stopped for traffic that was trying to take Exit 228- Georgetown. Two Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office Chevrolet Tahoes were moving through traffic with lights and sirens when a Freightliner Cascadia, traveling eastbound at the same location, lost control and struck the rear of one of the Tahoes. The Freightliner continued eastbound, striking more vehicles, including one Tacoma, the Range Rover, the Silverado, and the second Tahoe.

CBS

Investigators said that after the Freightliner collided with the first Tahoe, the Tahoe lost control and struck the International semi and the Impreza. The Range Rover struck the Mack box truck and debris from the collision between the Freightliner and the first Tahoe struck the driver's side of the second Tacoma.

There were several people injured in the crash, including two Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies.

A semi on fire in the area was unrelated to the chain-reaction crash.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 reopened about 6 p.m.

No cause has been determined for the crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit, which is leading the investigation.

CBS

There were several people injured in the crash, including two Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Additional Information from the Colorado State Patrol:

Status of the People Involved

• The driver of the Freightliner, identified as a 35-year-old male from Fresno, CA, suffered no injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

• The driver of the first Clear Creek County Tahoe, identified as a 43-year-old female deputy from Littleton, CO, was transported to an area hospital by ground for serious injury.

• The driver of the International, identified as a 53-year-old male from Elon, NC, suffered no injuries and was not transported.

• A passenger of the International, identified as a 52-year-old male from Jameson, NC, suffered no injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

• The driver of the first Tacoma, identified as a 69-year-old male from Highlands Ranch, CO, was transported to an area hospital by ground for moderate injuries.

• The passenger of the first Tacoma, identified as a 69-year-old female from Highlands Ranch, CO, was transported to an area hospital for moderate injuries.

• The driver of the Impreza, identified as a 32-year-old female from Pueblo, CO, suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

• The driver of the Range Rover, identified as a 50-year-old male from Pacific, CA, was transported by air for serious injuries.

• The passenger of the Range Rover, identified as a 39-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, was transported for serious injuries.

• The driver of the second Tacoma, identified as a 40-year-old male from Colorado Springs, CO, suffered no injuries and was not transported.

• The driver of the Mack, identified as a 64-year-old male from Aurora, CO, suffered no injuries and was not transported.

• The driver of the Silverado, identified as a 43-year-old male from Highlands Ranch, CO, suffered no injuries and was not transported.

• The passenger of the Silverado, identified as a 49-year-old male, suffered no injuries and was not transported.

• The driver of the second Clear Creek County Tahoe, identified as a 36-year-old male deputy from Denver, CO, was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.