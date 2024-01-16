Local News

Adults found dead in Parker home, at Rueter-Hess Incline in Colorado identified

By Jennifer McRae

The two adults found dead at two separate locations in Douglas County last week have been identified as Angel Meyers, 43 and Brandon Timms, 38. Authorities have not identified the juvenile who was found dead at the same location as Timms.

The scene where 2 were found dead at the Rueter-Hess Incline. Douglas County

Two people, an adult male, later identified as Timms, and a juvenile male, were found dead near the Rueter-Hess Incline in Douglas County just before 9 a.m. on Jan. 11. 

One person, an adult female, later identified as Meyers, was found dead inside a home on Blackwolf Drive in Parker after officers were called to conduct a welfare check about an hour later.

Blackwolf Drive on Thursday   CBS

There was also a gas leak reported at the home. 

Investigators believe the deaths are connected but have not revealed the relationship between those involved. The cause and manner of death had not been released to the public as of Jan. 16.

The Rueter-Hess Incline is located about 5 miles from downtown Parker near the Rueter-Hess Reservoir.  

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

