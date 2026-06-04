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Colorado investigators say man intentionally jumped in front of truck on E-470

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The Colorado State Patrol says a man intentionally jumped in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling on E-470 Thursday morning. Troopers said the crash happened about 6:19 a.m. in the southbound lanes. 

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The crash scene on E-470 on Thursday morning. CDOT

Troopers said the crash was being investigated as deadly. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

All southbound lanes of E-470 were closed between mile marker 23 and mile marker 54 during the crash investigation. Traffic was diverted at 47th Avenue. All lanes reopened by 9:10 a.m.

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