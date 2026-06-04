Colorado investigators say man intentionally jumped in front of truck on E-470

The Colorado State Patrol says a man intentionally jumped in front of a white Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling on E-470 Thursday morning. Troopers said the crash happened about 6:19 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

The crash scene on E-470 on Thursday morning. CDOT

Troopers said the crash was being investigated as deadly. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

All southbound lanes of E-470 were closed between mile marker 23 and mile marker 54 during the crash investigation. Traffic was diverted at 47th Avenue. All lanes reopened by 9:10 a.m.