Colorado investigators blame "operator error" in deadly mine incident, not previously reported "equipment malfunction"

The death of a tour guide at a Colorado mine tour in October was caused by "operator error," a recently concluded investigation found.

Several local and state agencies wrapped up an investigation into the death of tour guide Patrick Weier and found that his death was accidental and that no equipment had malfunctioned and no practices at the Mollie Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek were to blame.

A statement from the Teller County Sheriff's Office didn't expand on the "error" in question but said that a cease-and-desist order for the mine has been lifted and it will be able to resume operations for the tourist season this year.

A CBS file photo from October 2024 shows a large emergency response at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine after one person died and 12 others were trapped inside. CBS

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, the Division of Oil and Public Safety, and the Mine Training and Safety Program conducted the investigation into operations and equipment at the mine. Investigators from those agencies did a safety inspection of the mine's ground control, inspection and training records, ventilation, fire prevention and control, communication systems, personnel hoisting mechanisms and procedures, and other safety and health requirements.

Twelve people were rescued from about 1,000 feet underground in that mine 6 hours after initially being trapped due to the death -- as well as four injuries -- which occurred about 500 feet beneath the surface. The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine is not an active gold mine but is in a historic mining district and about half a mile from an active mine. Tours of the mine have been going on for approximately 60 years and the operation has been run during that time by a Colorado family.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said in October that there hadn't been an accident of this nature in about 40 years.

The mine's operators have not said when it plans to reopen.

"Recently the Mollie Kathleen experienced a tragic event," its website says. "The Mollie Kathleen will be closed until further notice."

The mine's operators did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.