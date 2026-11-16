What was supposed to be a temporary construction disruption has turned into years of detours for drivers near North Robb Street and West Ridge Road in Arvada.

North Robb Street intersection with West Ridge Road construction closure in Arvada CBS

The intersection has been closed since September 2022, leaving residents and commuters wondering when they will be able to use the crossing again.

For Tom McKeown, the closure has become part of his daily routine. He says he arrives in the area around 6:30 a.m. each morning and watches the intersection while waiting to head into work.

"I come, I get here about 6:30 in the morning, so I sit and listen to the radio for a little bit until I go into work, and I sit there and watch the lights every morning," McKeown told CBS Colorado. "And everything works, so I think to myself, 'Why isn't this open?'"

McKeown says he understands construction takes time, but the prolonged closure has created an inconvenience for drivers, adding extra turns to their commutes.

"It doesn't kill me to drive that. It's not like it's taking a whole lot of extra gas, but it's an inconvenience thing," McKeown said.

He says the intersection has appeared finished for quite some time. Without the crossing, McKeown believes traffic backs up, and emergency vehicles can face additional obstacles.

"I think it would be a lot safer," McKeown said.

The city of Arvada says there's more going on than meets the eye.

With new development in the area, the crossing is being transformed from a three-way intersection to four. The project requires updates to traffic signals and coordination with RTD and the railroad.

The city says the intersection was closed in September 2022 to ensure safety until the necessary improvements were complete. However, coordinating those improvements among multiple partners has taken longer than expected.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city said in part, "All parties remain committed to reopening the crossing and hope to work through the necessary Public Utilities Commission approvals within the next year. Once those approvals are in place, the barricades can be removed."

For McKeown, the lengthy closure has also raised questions about local leadership.

"It doesn't give you a whole lot of confidence in your elected officials or city governments, whoever that may be," McKeown said.

For now, residents are left waiting, hoping the next chapter for the intersection is an opening, not another delay.