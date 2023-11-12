Colorado interfaith group calls for peace in Israel

At a mosque in Boulder Saturday night, people of all different faiths came together with one message.

"We are all human," said Rabbi Tirzah Firestone. "We are in a very difficult time together."

Christians, Jews, Muslims and others gathered to mourn together and call for a ceasefire in Gaza because they say too many lives have been lost. Even here in Colorado the Palestinian and Jewish communities have been deeply affected.

"We have lost 123 members. Several families have lost multiple members. One member alone lost 62 members of her family," said Reema Wahdan one of the directors of the Colorado Palestine Club. "It's really unfortunate to be able to lose like full trees or branches from your family tree."

Reema Wahdan

"I am heartbroken by everything that is unfolding in that part of the world. The massacred Israeli on Oct. 7 and everything that has occurred after," said Rabbi Firestone.

The crowd prayed together in whatever fashion they preferred and then listened to Coloradans with family members in Gaza tell the horrors of the situation.

They say in order to help the world see their vision for peace, we as Coloradans need to come together and demand it by calling our elected officials.

"I think gathering more people from different faiths and different identities is really important so we can all center on peace," said Wahdan.

Rabbi Tirzah Firestone

"We have to break through and do it in a different way, by listening to one another, feeling for each other and finding a resolution," said Rabbi Firestone.