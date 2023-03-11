Colorado House passes waiting period bill for gun purchases; moves to State Senate

Colorado's Democratic-majority State House passed a bill that would require a waiting period of at least three days between the time a gun is purchased and the time it could be taken home.

The bill was passed with almost every Democrat voting in favor, aside from State Reps. Bob Marshall and Säid Sharbini. The bill was sponsored by State Reps. Meg Froelich and Judy Amabile. The final vote was 44-20.

Democrats say waiting periods provide time for people to "cool down" so they don't buy a gun in the heat of anger, extreme depression or other high emotions. The ability to go into a store and walk out with a gun the same day, supporters of waiting periods say, increases the likeliness of a gun-related homicide or suicide.

"A three-day waiting period requirement for the purchase of a firearm is commonsense, evidence-based policy supported by 72% of Coloradans," Froelich said in a statement. "We're here to deliver on our promise to pass legislation that protects more Coloradans from becoming victims of senseless gun violence."

"I've seen firsthand how a 'cooling off' period is crucial in saving a life from preventable gun death," Amabile said. "Research shows that this gun violence prevention policy is effective in reducing gun deaths from both suicide and homicide. Our bill is one step of many that Colorado Democrats are taking to improve public safety and make significant progress in reducing gun violence in our communities."

The House is debating Reps. @RepMegFroe and @JudyAmabileHD49's gun violence prevention bill to require a three day waiting period for a firearm purchase.

"Cooling off" periods are proven to save lives and prevent suicide.



"Cooling off" periods are proven to save lives and prevent suicide.

Republicans and some gun businesses have decried the bill, characterizing it as government overreach and bad for gun businesses.

"Colorado gun owners are not second-class citizens and the second amendment is not a second-class right and we will stand to defend it," Republican State Rep. Richard Holtorf said on the House floor. "I will stand and defend our constitutional rights for my constituents and the entire state of Colorado until the end."

📢Rep. Richard Holtorf:



“Colorado gun owners are not second class citizens and the second amendment is not a second class right and we will stand to defend it!” #copolitics #coleg pic.twitter.com/22zBNyTo39 — Colorado House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) March 11, 2023

Republican State Rep. Matt Soper said he didn't know why the amendments House Republicans tried to add to the bill were shot down by Democrats:

🚨WE ARE STILL STANDING UP FOR 2nd AMENDMENT RIGHTS! #copolitics #coleg



(🧵) Rep. Matt Soper (@SoperMatthew) on the amendments Republicans offered during debate that Democrats rejected: pic.twitter.com/y580BJhrdO — Colorado House Republicans (@COHouseGOP) March 11, 2023

The bill will now move on to the State Senate, where -- if passed -- it will then go to Gov. Jared Polis' desk to approve or veto.