Colorado homeowner hears "pop" before power pole fire spread to garage

A homeowner told CBS Colorado that he heard a transformer "pop" before his garage caught fire and burned a couple of his vehicles. Adams County Fire Rescue rushed to the home in the 8300 block of Nueva Vista Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke from behind the home coming from a detached garage and flames engulfing the power pole next to it.

A power pole on fire in the 8300 block of Nueva Vista Drive. Adams County Fire Rescue

Fire officials said the fire destroyed most of the garage, part of a shed, as well as nearby fences and vehicles. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the home.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. Crews also asked people living in the four surrounding homes to leave during the firefight.

Firefighters put water on a burning garage behind a home in the 8300 block of Nueva Vista Drive. Adams County Fire Rescue

Xcel Energy deactivated the power lines. There were no reports of any injuries.

What caused the fire is being investigated.