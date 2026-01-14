Watch CBS News
Colorado Division of Homeland Security investigates school threats, possible link to AI-generated calls

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security investigated threats at nearly a dozen schools across Colorado on Wednesday. According to investigators, at least 11 schools received threats by phone and email, including schools in the Douglas County School District, Littleton Public Schools, Frisco, Alamosa, and Buena Vista.

Officials said the schools likely received the same threat, that bombs had been placed in the school. Investigators said it appeared to be a hoax but precautions were taken at several schools, including searches of campuses with trained bomb detection teams, secure status enactment, and delayed starts. All of the schools involved determined there was no validity or credibility to the threats, according to investigators. 

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the threats were AI-generated robocalls. 

