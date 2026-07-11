Colorado highway closed for hours after vehicle flees collision, fuel spill

All westbound lanes of U.S. 36 in Denver were closed Saturday morning after a collision caused a diesel fuel spill. The wreck reportedly involved a vehicle which struck a freight truck and drove away.

The fuel spill is located in several Boulder-bound lanes of the Boulder Turnpike just west of the Pecos Street interchange.

Crews believe these lanes will be closed until well into the afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Backed up traffic extends into the distance on the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 Saturday morning following a hit-and-run collision and fuel spill. Traffic is being diverted from the highway at the Pecos Street interchange. The highway is closed up to the Sheridan Boulevard exit. A lengthy closure of several hours is expected, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado Department of Transportation

CSP Trooper Sherri Mendez said the current estimate for re-opening the highway is approximately 3:30 p.m., but that could change.

Troopers are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash while firefighters and hazardous materials teams clean up the 50-60 gallons of diesel fuel from the roadway.

A Westminster Fire Department fire engine blocks lanes of westbound U.S. 36 Saturday morning as crews clean up diesel fuel spilled as a result of a hit-and-run collision. A sheen of liquid can be seen across several lanes of the highway leading to a box truck on the right shoulder. Westminster Fire Department/Facebook

Westminster Fire Department first reported the closure and cleanup just after 7:30 a.m. CSP's Mendez confirmed the incident involves a hit-and-run vehicle and driver. But troopers at the scene are still trying to confirm the description of that vehicle and driver, she said.

That driver and vehicle hit a box truck which spilled the diesel fuel.

No one was injured in the incident.