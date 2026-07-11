Colorado highway closed for hours after vehicle flees collision, fuel spill
All westbound lanes of U.S. 36 in Denver were closed Saturday morning after a collision caused a diesel fuel spill. The wreck reportedly involved a vehicle which struck a freight truck and drove away.
The fuel spill is located in several Boulder-bound lanes of the Boulder Turnpike just west of the Pecos Street interchange.
Crews believe these lanes will be closed until well into the afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
CSP Trooper Sherri Mendez said the current estimate for re-opening the highway is approximately 3:30 p.m., but that could change.
Troopers are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run crash while firefighters and hazardous materials teams clean up the 50-60 gallons of diesel fuel from the roadway.
Westminster Fire Department first reported the closure and cleanup just after 7:30 a.m. CSP's Mendez confirmed the incident involves a hit-and-run vehicle and driver. But troopers at the scene are still trying to confirm the description of that vehicle and driver, she said.
That driver and vehicle hit a box truck which spilled the diesel fuel.
No one was injured in the incident.