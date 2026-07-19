Colorado heat wave causing roads, multi-use paths to buckle

Temperatures have continued to soar in Colorado, with many areas experiencing dangerous heat and highs near 100 degrees.

Heat stress on our roads and multi-use paths is causing the concrete to buckle in some places.

Heat-related buckling causes damage to S. Buckley Road Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

It's an issue often seen in the summer as temperature shifts cause concrete slabs to expand. This can cause the slabs to push against each other, building up pressure in the joints between them until the slabs rise or the concrete breaks.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was forced to close southbound S. Buckley Road on Saturday due to road damage caused by buckling. They say the area between E. Arapahoe Road and E. Caley Avenue will be closed until crews can repair the damage.

Road closure in place on S. Buckley Road due to buckling Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

In Boulder, city officials say the pavement on some multi-use paths has buckled, including along US 36. They asked residents to slow down, particularly when driving in the afternoon heat, because these areas may be difficult to see at high speeds. The city said it has received reports of bike crashes caused by pavement buckling, and it's working with the county to make repairs.

"Repairs are a priority and will be made as conditions allow, as heaving is likely to continue this week with high temperatures in the forecast," the city said.

Pavement buckling on multi-use path in Boulder City of Boulder

City officials say these areas can be tricky to find because they appear suddenly and can settle back down overnight.

The intense heat is expected to continue into Monday before we see some relief, but temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s throughout the rest of the week.