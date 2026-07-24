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Colorado could break heat records with 100 degree days over the weekend as heat wave continues

By
Callie Zanandrie
Callie Zanandrie
Meteorologist
Callie Zanandrie is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado.
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Callie Zanandrie

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Colorado is heading into a hot weekend with First Alert Weather Days set for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb toward 100 degrees and parts of the Front Range could tie or break daily heat records.

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CBS

After a brief decrease in storm coverage Friday, the focus shifts to dangerous heat across the plains. Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 90s, while the best chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms stays in the mountains. There's a small chance for a shower across the Denver metro area Friday evening.

A strong area of high pressure will build over Colorado this weekend, bringing very hot temperatures to the Front Range and eastern plains. A Heat Advisory is in effect Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the I-25 Corridor, including the Denver metro area.

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CBS

Saturday's forecast high of 100 degrees could break the daily record of 99 degrees. Sunday's forecast high is right at the daily record of 100 degrees, and Monday's forecast high of 98 degrees is also at the record for the date.

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With temperatures this hot, it's important to practice heat safety:

  • Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon
  • Take breaks in the shade or air conditioning
  • Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle
  • Check on neighbors, especially older adults
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CBS

While the weekend will be dominated by heat, monsoon moisture will gradually increase, bringing back better storm chances.

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CBS

Sunday afternoon, more thunderstorms will develop over the mountains, with a few storms possibly moving onto the plains. By Monday and Tuesday, deeper monsoon moisture moves into Colorado, bringing a better chance for widespread afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will ease slightly early next week, with highs in the low 90s. 

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