Colorado heat causes Interstate 70 truck breakdowns in the mountains

Triple-digit temperatures caused overheating vehicles and traffic headaches on Interstate 70 Monday, as the Colorado Department of Transportation urged drivers to prepare before heading into Colorado's mountains.

The summer heat wasn't just felt inside vehicles to start the week; it was stopping some of them altogether.

CBS

As temperatures climbed into the triple digits across parts of Colorado, truck after truck pulled onto the shoulder of I-70 westbound, unable to keep engines cool on the long climb into the mountains.

From a drone overhead, CDOT watched the roads and has urged drivers to stay vigilant as they travel through the state's mountain corridors.

For truck driver Mario Hernandez, the breakdown came just a few exits before his delivery. With his hood up along the shoulder, Hernandez tried to patch a damaged hose in hopes of making it to his destination.

"What I'm gonna do is cut it with the blade, and then put the hose in there, and then put the clamp again," Hernandez said, "With this heat, it's kind of hard not to overheat. So you got to just pull over, wait 10 minutes ... and keep going till you get to the top."

While Hernandez worked, traffic stacked further west after a single-vehicle crash temporarily closed the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel in the afternoon, bringing mountain travel to a standstill for many drivers.

Others found ways to avoid sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Longtime Colorado resident Greg Giometti pulled off the interstate for a nearby stand of Palisade peaches.

"My wife loves these peaches, so, and I was on my way back from the dentist, and I thought this will be a good place to stop," Giometti said.

By the time Hernandez got moving again, his trip up the mountain was short-lived. Before long, he was back on the shoulder with more overheated vehicles.

"Every year, you see big RVs that get stuck coming up this hill. I mean, it's quite a climb," Giometti said.

It's a familiar summer scene on I-70, where steep grades, heavy traffic and extreme heat can quickly push engines beyond their limits as millions of Coloradans and tourists head into the mountains.

CDOT is encouraging drivers to inspect their vehicles before traveling through the mountain corridor, especially during periods of extreme heat like the state is seeing now.

Agency recommendations for drivers

Check vehicle before leaving, as hot brakes can become a wildfire ignition source

Secure loads and make sure no metal chains are dragging from trucks or trailers

Follow posted speed limits through mountain double-fine zones, where speeding tickets can cost twice as much

Transportation officials say a few minutes of preparation before leaving can help prevent breakdowns and keep traffic moving during one of the busiest times of the year on Colorado's mountain highways.