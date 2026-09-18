Colorado health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Denver, Steamboat Springs

Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an alert about a possible measles exposure after a confirmed case with an unvaccinated out-of-state visitor earlier this week.

Health officials said the known exposure locations include:

Sept. 15, 6-9 p.m. at Denver Union Station, located at 1701 Wynkoop Street in Denver

Sept. 16, 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at La Quinta Inn, located at 3155 Ingles Lane in Steamboat Springs

Denver Union Station Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

For the Union Station location, symptoms may develop through Oct. 6 and for the La Quinta location, symptoms may develop through Oct. 7, according to the CDPHE.

Health officials said anyone who visited the locations on the dates and times may have been exposed to measles.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Symptoms and prevention



Measles symptoms begin with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads down the body. If you have not had the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, you can get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent illness. In some exposure cases, immunoglobulin given within six days may also help prevent or lessen illness.

What to do if you were exposed

Watch for symptoms: If you were at the locations at the listed dates and times, you may have been exposed. Watch for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, particularly infants under one year of age who have not yet reached the age for routine MMR vaccination. If you develop symptoms, call your provider for medical guidance, and report your symptoms to your local public health agency or CDPHE (720-653-3369).

Call before you go: If you think you have measles symptoms and need medical care, do not delay. Call your healthcare provider, urgent care, or emergency department before going in, and tell them you may have been exposed to measles. This simple step helps protect other patients and staff from potential exposure and can prevent further spread to others.



Visit the CDPHE measles webpage, which includes information about symptoms, transmission, and vaccine recommendations, 2026 Colorado measles case information, and a current list of exposure locations.

