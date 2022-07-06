Colorado health hosts 3 monkeypox vaccine clinics this week

Monkeypox is rare, but it is spreading. The World Health Organization says there are nearly 7,000 cases across the globe.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there are 8 reported cases in the state. CDPHE is hosting another set of pop-up vaccine clinics this week for residents who meet the high-risk criteria.

"We continue to work closely with our partners in the federal government to obtain more vaccines in the coming weeks," said Scott Bookman, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response director. "We will continue to use the supply we have on hand as we get it from the federal government. We aren't delaying as now is the time to prevent the spread of monkeypox."

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, with doses given four weeks apart. CDPHE says the vaccine can help keep people from getting sick if they receive it within four days of exposure.

If they get the vaccine between four and 14 days after exposure, CDPHE says it can help prevent severe illness but may not completely prevent infection.

CDPHE administered 250 shots last week. All appointment slots were filled, and demand is still high.

"We've seen cases that don't have a travel history, which suggests that they may have been exposed while here in Colorado," said Nicole Comstock, CDPHE communicable disease branch chief.

Vaccines are available to men ages 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple sex partners in the last 14 days.

The eight cases reported in Colorado were all among gay or bisexual men.

"There's nothing particularly unique about the population that is currently affected, which is men who are gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men. Anyone can get Monkeypox. It's just right now what we're seeing is circulation among this particular social network," said Comstock.

Doses will be administered Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to Coloradans who meet the screening criteria.

Anyone who believes they have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox in the last 14 days is also eligible for the vaccine.