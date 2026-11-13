Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants pardons for 27 people

On Friday, the office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that he had granted 27 pardons.

The people were convicted of a myriad of charges, more than half of which involved some type of narcotics possession and/or theft. All of the people pardoned have completed the terms of their sentences.

In his pardon letters, Polis encouraged many of them for turning their lives around.

To one man, he said, "Since your conviction, you have rededicated yourself to living as a good community member. You put yourself through college, earning your associate's degree in criminal justice from Park College. You excelled academically and were placed on the dean's list multiple times." Polis said, "You aspire to serve your community through a career in criminal justice, and I hope this pardon will allow you to continue to pursue such a pathway."

Similar stories can be found in other letters; people who put themselves through school, built careers, volunteer in their communities and have served in the U.S. military.

Some dedicated themselves to helping others in similar situations. In one letter, Polis lauded them for co-founding an addiction treatment center helping people in Adams and Jefferson Counties. Another went on to become the Chief Medical Officer of the American Board of Surgical Assistants.

These pardons remove restrictions on their citizenship rights, such as voting, jury duty, holding public office and firearms privileges.

Polis said he will continue to review all clemency applications received before the April 3, 2026 deadline.