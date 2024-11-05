Gov. Jared Polis assures last-minute Colorado voters the election is safe and fair

Gov. Jared Polis is appreciative that Coloradans care about democracy as he makes his final push to get voters to the polls.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Colorado. The governor said that he is feeling "nauseously optimistic," as he reminds voters that polls are open until 7 p.m.

CBS News Colorado's Brian Flores with Gov. Jared Polis. CBS

"It's really important to have your voice heard." Polis said this election, in particular, is increasingly important because "it elects the next state legislature that'll be passing laws for the state."

After a major security breach at Secretary of State Jena Griswold's Office, Polis called for an independent investigation. Griswold learned last week that passwords to voting systems statewide had been posted online but she didn't tell anyone. Not county clerks, not even the governor. Griswold maintains that Colorado's elections are safe and secure.

"I think what's important for people to know, is two things: One, the passwords have been changed. Two, there's no evidence that any county was compromised because the passwords were only from one layer of multi-layer security," Polis said. "So I'm confident that everyone's vote will be fairly and accurately counted. Any candidate can request and have a recount."

This election season feels as polarizing as ever. Polis says the state is prepared as Coloradans wait for the results to come in, "I think we are ready for whatever comes. Obviously we hope there is a president-elect coming out of tonight."

Since becoming chair of the bipartisan National Governance Association, Polis is working toward "disagreeing better." He said democracy isn't only about having the same opinion but disagreeing in a constructive way, "rather than denigrate and attack. And how you can figure out how to move forward as a country."

There's a lot at stake on Colorado's ballot. "This is what's great about elections: I'm the governor, but I'm just one vote. Just like you. Just like anybody else."

"This is what brings us together as Americans, whether you're voting for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. It's your act of patriotism that you can take in your everyday life," adding, "Whoever is elected president, I really hope they live up to the promise of being president for all Americans."

Polis will spend the rest of Tuesday thanking polling staff and judges.