Colorado's governor orders flags be flown at full-staff during Trump inauguration

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday announced an order that flags across Colorado be flown at full-staff during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump is set to be inaugurated in Washington on Monday in a ceremony that is being moved indoors because of projected cold temperatures.

Flags fly at half-staff over the Colorado State Capitol in 2021 Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

"Today, Governor Polis announced that flags will be raised to full-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, January 20, Inauguration Day, and then lowered again to half-staff for the remainder of the 30 days of mourning for President Carter, until January 28," Polis said in a statement on Friday evening.

Flags are currently at half-staff for a prolonged period across Colorado to honor former President Jimmy Carter, who died late last month. President Joe Biden ordered flags nationwide to fly at half-staff for a month starting on the day of Carter's death. Flags originally won't be back to being raised regularly at full-staff in Colorado again until the end of the month.

Colorado appears to be only the second state with a Democratic governor to have such an order in place. About a dozen Republican governors have put forth the same order, including Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas, who made his announcement four days ago. California governor Gavin Newsom, the other Democrat, also made the announcement.

Flags at the U.S. Capitol will also fly at full-staff during the inauguration.