Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveils final budget proposal

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released his final budget proposal on Monday, and it includes major changes to Medicaid, which currently represents nearly 40% of the general fund.

Polis's budget slows Medicaid growth by about $665 million next year by, among other things, requiring prior authorization for certain behavioral health services. It also eliminates adult dental care, in-home physical and occupational therapy, and health coverage for undocumented women and children.

Adam Fox of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative released a statement condemning the Medicaid cuts, saying they will "put the health of vulnerable Coloradans at risk and exacerbate an already worsening affordability crisis."

The governor says he is trying to make sure Coloradans have access to affordable healthcare and wants to "oppose any way to reduce Medicaid expenditures by throwing people off of Medicaid. That's not what this is about. We actually want to protect and get even more people who are eligible to access Medicaid. That's a basic value."

Meanwhile, K-12 education would see an increase of $212 million. The budget also includes $3 million for auto theft prevention.

The governor proposed eliminating reimbursements to counties for business personal property tax exemptions and setting aside $10 million to lure the new Space Academy to Colorado.

The proposal asks voters to increase taxes on casinos, tobacco, and nicotine by $129 million. That money would go toward childcare and preschool programs.

His total budget request comes in at just over $51 billion, about $580 million more than last year's budget.

The legislature will make the final decisions regarding the budget.