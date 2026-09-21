Golden Gate Canyon State Park designated as Colorado's first Urban Night Sky Place

DarkSky International has recognized Colorado's Golden Gate Canyon State Park as the state's first designated Urban Night Sky Place.

Urban Night Sky Places are located near urban areas and aim to reduce light pollution while protecting wildlife and their habitats. Park staff have replaced or retrofitted 96 light fixtures and increased education opportunities to learn about DarkSky principles. They also hold stargazing parties and work with astronomy groups.

Starry sky at Golden Gate Canyon State Park DarkSky International

"By protecting the night skies at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, we're protecting a natural resource and creating opportunities for people of all ages to explore, learn and appreciate the stars in Colorado," said Park Administrative Assistant Bronwyn Phillips.

The park joins more than 200 places across the country working to protect the night from light pollution. DarkSky says Golden Gate Canyon is the second state park they have recognized so far. Jackson Lake was named an International Dark Sky Park in 2020.

The stars begin to appear as night falls over Golden Gate Canyon State Park. DarkSky International

"Golden Gate Canyon is Colorado's first Urban Night Sky Place, and sites like these are integral to protecting nighttime environments that are so close to urban areas, while also educating visitors about the issue of light pollution and why dark skies are so important," said DarkSky International Community Program Manager Michael Rymer. "The staff and volunteers at Golden Gate Canyon have done exceptional work, and we are encouraged to see further progress in and around the park in the future."

Other locations in Colorado recognized by DarkSky include: