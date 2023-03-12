Colorado girl scouts introduce nation's first "DreamLab" a place where many can create and inspire

On Sunday in Denver's Lowry neighborhood, a grand opening was held for the first-in-the-nation, Girl Scout DreamLab.

Colorado is home to the first one and about seven more will be opened around the country in the upcoming years.

It's a space for girls of all ages to dream, create and inspire. The lab offers activities like podcasting, rock climbing and different types of STEM projects. It's free for girls to access it.

"It's a place where girls can experience everything that has to do with Girl Scouts and that means trying new things, making new friends, building their leadership skills. So, it's a physical place where they can have exposure to that and do things they wouldn't do otherwise," said Leanna Clark, Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO.

13-year-old, Bianca Morris. has been a girl scout for five years. For her, the science projects are what captures her attention.

"I think it's really cool. A lot of the girls are having so much fun with it," Morris said. "You can make slim, do experiments, there are microscopes in there, too."

Clark says the location of the DreamLab is within 10 miles of its current Colorado members, which is around 17%. The location was selected because there's also plenty of diversity in the area.

"So, that gives us the opportunity to bring in more girls of diverse backgrounds than ever," she said.

An innovative space representing the dreams of the next generation.

"I hope that they take away that they can be leaders and they can be who they want to be starting early in their lives," Morris said.