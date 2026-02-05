Colorado foothills residents warned about increased mountain lion attacks on pets

Some people who live in the foothills of Jefferson County are being warned about an increase in mountain lion attacks on pets. According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, there have been two confirmed and one suspected mountain lion attacks on pets within the past month.

The confirmed incidents happened within about six miles of each other near South Deer Creek Road and Pleasant Park Road.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said the picture shows a mountain lion that was spotted in Ken Caryl on Monday. It was behind a resident's home and guarding a deer carcass in a culvert. Jefferson County

Investigators said mountain lions are common in the foothills and mountain areas. The big cats are most active at dawn, dusk and after dark, which investigators said matches the timing of the recent incidents.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office urged residents in those areas to take precautions to reduce the risk of conflicts between pets and wildlife that include:

• Supervise pets closely when outdoors, especially at dawn, dusk, and nighttime

• Keep pets leashed and stay alert while on trails

• Install outdoor lighting to help discourage wildlife from approaching unnoticed

• Bring pets indoors whenever possible

