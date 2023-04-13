Flooding in northwestern Colorado cancels school in Hayden, shuts down Highway 40 between Craig and Steamboat Springs

Flooding in northwestern Colorado caused a complete shutdown of Highway 40 between Craig and Steamboat Springs on Thursday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the stretch of highway impacted by the flooding in the town of Hayden was expected to remain closed in both directions due to safety concerns.

In a letter to parents and students, Hayden Valley Schools confirmed all schools would be closed for the day due to flooding in the immediate region.

There was no immediate information about any possible damage from the flooding, but photos from CDOT showed Dry Creek spilling beyond its bounds, an RV park partially under water and heavy equipment being used to try to protect the highway from floodwaters.

In the eastern part of the state fire danger is in store Thursday due to warm temperatures and high winds.