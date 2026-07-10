Colorado firefighters get some help from "Goldie" the goat while fighting Rock Creek Fire

As firefighters worked to contain the Rock Creek Fire west of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, they received some unexpected assistance from a local goat named Goldie.

Goldie the goat helps Colorado Springs firefighters battle the Rock Creek Fire. Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters said the goat appeared to help lead crews toward the burn area before sticking around to do some brush mitigation of her own, grazing on vegetation while firefighters battled the blaze.

Goldie quickly became a celebrity on the fire line, staying close to crews throughout the response and even chasing after a fire truck when firefighters prepared to leave the scene.

Cellphone video of the encounter spread online, earning the curious goat fans across Colorado and giving the community something to smile about during an already challenging wildfire season.

Goldie the goat running after Colorado Springs firefighters near the Rock Creek Fire. Colorado Springs Fire Department

The Colorado Springs Fire Department later identified the animal as Goldie, a family pet who safely returned home after her firefighting adventure.

The Rock Creek Fire grew to about five acres and is now 50% contained.

As it turns out, Goldie may have had some firefighting knowledge already. Her owner is a Castle Rock firefighter.