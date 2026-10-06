Colorado firefighters urge residents to close windows, turn off HVAC systems after electric vehicle fire

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning electric vehicle near Arapahoe Road and Waco Street on Tuesday morning. While the car was burning, firefighters urged residents within a half mile of the fire to close their windows and doors and turn off their HVAC systems as a precaution.

South Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to a burning electric vehicle near Arapahoe Road and Waco St. South Metro Fire Rescue

According to investigators, crews were alerted to the vehicle fire after 7 a.m. Arapahoe Road was closed in both directions as crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire was putting out a lot of thick, black smoke, as seen in the video that SMFR posted on X.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

It was unclear whether there were any injuries reported.

Officials did not have an estimate of when Arapahoe Road would reopen to traffic.