Colorado fire officials say Quarry Fire is 100% contained

Colorado and Jefferson County officials say fire crews have fully contained the Quarry Fire after a week.

The fire was contained Wednesday after reaching about 579 acres. No structures are believed to have been lost in the fire. Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and one was treated for a seizure but no other injuries were reported.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered over the last week for the Deer Creek Mesa area and several subdivisions in the area of Ken Caryl, but those evacuation orders began to get lifted over the past few days.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, but officials have not said whether it was set intentionally or not and are seeking any information they can find as to the cause.

While no homes or other structures were reported destroyed, some stories of loss are coming in, such as a woman whose grandfather's one-of-a-kind cat statues were stolen while she was evacuating.

Fire officials have reported increasing progress in containing the other major wildfires on Colorado's Front Range, having kept the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland at around 9,660 acres with 91% containment as of Wednesday morning. The Stone Canyon Fire was also fully contained over the weekend.