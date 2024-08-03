Containment grows in Colorado's Front Range wildfires. Evacuations lifted in Stone Canyon Fire.

Containment in all three of Colorado's Front Range wildfires -- the Alexander Mountain, Quarry and Stone Canyon fires -- have all grown significantly Saturday, according to fire officials, and evacuations have been lifted in the Stone Canyon Fire in Boulder County

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management said just before 6:30 p.m. that all evacuations in the Stone Canyon Fire have been lifted and all roads are now open. The fire remains at around 1,550 acres and is 90% contained.

"Expect there to be smoke in the area, please do not call 911. Firefighting resources will be in the area overnight as they continue to mop up and monitor the fire, so please use caution around firefighting equipment," the Boulder ODM said.

Containment in the Stone Canyon Fire tripled from 30% on Friday to about 90% on Saturday, prompting those evacuation orders to be lifted.

One person has died in that fire, two firefighters have been injured and five residences have been destroyed.

Firefighters have also seen gains in their efforts with the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County, which went from 431 acres and 4% containment on Friday to 472 acres and 20% containment on Saturday. No structures have been lost and no injuries have been reported.

People who live in the Deer Creek Mesa and Kuehster neighborhoods can return to their homes Saturday night if they have proper credentials from county officials.

"You have to have the badge that was issued today," Mark Techmeyer, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said Saturday. If you don't have the credentials yet, you can go to Dakota Ridge High School until 8 p.m. on Saturday or from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

And despite the Alexander Mountain Fire near Loveland holding strong as the largest fire in the Front Range, it went from 9,375 acres, and 5% containment Friday morning to 9,668 acres with 32% contained by Saturday evening.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said it's starting to verify people's residency in an effort to let them back into the impacted areas in the coming days.