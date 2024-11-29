Fuel tanks explode inside burning building in Byers that forced Coloradans out of homes
Fire crews in Colorado rushed to the scene of a building that was on fire in Byers on Friday. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the large structure fire was burning at a barn or shop in the 600 block of E. Pleasant Avenue.
Investigators said there were flammables inside the building including large trucks and fuel tanks that had exploded.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies evacuated dozens of homes in the immediate area. A Code Red emergency alert had been activated.
Multiple fire agencies were on the scene.
Byers Fire Department said the fire was under control a short time later but crews were working to extinguish it.