Fuel tanks explode inside burning building in Byers that forced Coloradans out of homes

Fire crews in Colorado rushed to the scene of a building that was on fire in Byers on Friday. According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the large structure fire was burning at a barn or shop in the 600 block of E. Pleasant Avenue.

A building with flammables inside burned in Byers. CBS

Investigators said there were flammables inside the building including large trucks and fuel tanks that had exploded.

A large structure fire in the 600 block of E. Pleasant Ave. in Byers. Araphoe Sheriff

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies evacuated dozens of homes in the immediate area. A Code Red emergency alert had been activated.

Multiple fire agencies were on the scene.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the building fire in Byers. CBS

Byers Fire Department said the fire was under control a short time later but crews were working to extinguish it.