Colorado financial expert shares tips for enjoying affordable, family-friendly activities this fall

A chillier first day of fall is upon us here in Colorado. As you're planning seasonal festivities with your family, costs can add up quickly.

"We have Halloween coming up. There are so many different things that you can do," said Meagan Barrett, the president and CEO of Northern Colorado Credit Union.

Meagan Barrett, the president and CEO of Northern Colorado Credit Union CBS

Barrett shared her money-saving tips and experience with CBS Colorado during a visit to the bank's Greeley location Monday morning.

"I'm a big believer of memories and experiences for my kids," Barrett said. "What I like to do is think about what can I do at home to save? Can we make a favorite fall recipe? Or go to the local library and get some books related to the season. They even have DVDs available. Have a movie night at home for free."

You can also get loved ones in on the fun.

"Can we gather and have a recipe swap? Why not have a bunch of friends and family over to carve pumpkins together?" Barrett suggested. "I really love swapping costumes with other families. You can even supplement that at local thrift stores and put a homemade costume together for very low cost."

Naturally, there's plenty to do outside in our gorgeous state on the cheap as well.

"Enjoy the landscape," Barrett said. "The leaves, the mountains, go on a hike even. Just go on a nature walk. I really love going to see local farmers rather than going to the huge commercial pumpkin patches. They take such pride in what they're doing, and they just want to share it with the masses. And, a lot of times, they have activities to do that are extremely low cost, versus the hundreds of dollars."

There are free museum and zoo days to take advantage of in the coming months, Barrett suggests.

"Check your local community calendar, too," Barrett said. "Schools have free events like trunk or treats, and churches have them. You can go out enjoy the face painting, the pumpkin decorating, for free."