In a matter of weeks, Colorado families will be gathered with loved ones, enjoying the magic of the holidays. That magic, however, almost always comes with hidden expenses. That's why Colorado Credit Union is offering some tips to help manage the budget this season.

"I think a lot of times people get so excited by the ease of buying something," said Meagan Barrett, President and CEO of Northern Colorado Credit Union. She says overspending is easy to do. "Getting caught up in the whole influence of what you're seeing, so all of a sudden, the credit card bill comes either after the holidays and after a get together with family. And you're like, 'How did you spend this much money?'"

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She says there are helpful ways to manage the budget as Coloradans prepare for this season.

"You want to make sure you're paying your regular bills. You don't want to have any impact for credit because you're trying to limit your spending," said Barrett. "So, knowing your budget ahead of time - very important. You need gas and groceries. You also need to make sure your medical bills are covered, and you have emergency funds set aside."

Barrett also says that, as Coloradans are naturally around family more, they can lean on those family members to help keep them accountable for spending less.

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"Think about having a backyard camping extravaganza. Or an at-home movie night, put the lights down, pop the popcorn the old-fashioned way and enjoy yourself. Keep it lower cost," said Barrett.

She added, "We live in Colorado, and there are a thousand ways for you to get outside and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Have a sports day in the park. Get friends together to watch a football game. Go for a hike; get outdoors."