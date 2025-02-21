Colorado family enjoys snow day by carrying on a family tradition

Coloradoans enjoy what could be the last big snow of February near Denver

By Chierstin Susel, CBS News Colorado

Dozens of families in Colorado got outside to enjoy Friday's snow day in Jefferson County before the snow melts. It was a classic example of a community getting together and, in some cases, carrying on family traditions.

For the Johnson family, the good time included their four-legged members, and a family heirloom handed down to Jeremy Johnson and his daughter, Elouise, this past Christmas, his late grandma's sled.

"I feel like I'm close to her when I have it," said Jeremy, whose grandma meant a lot to him.

The Johnsons believe she would be happy that Elouise is using the old wood and metal sled from her childhood days.

Jeremy Johnson shows off his grandmother's sled that his daughter now uses on snow days. CBS

"It's the best thing ever," said Jeremy. "I will never get rid of this."

The heirloom is an example of something money can't buy, and the memories made on the snow day, are an example of memories with the community that will last for years to come.

"That's what makes it fun for me, not just being here with my family, but seeing everyone else do the same thing," Jeremy said.

Families enjoy a snow day in Jefferson County on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. CBS

While they certainly don't make sleds the same anymore, the 90-year-old heirloom isn't indestructible. It currently has a broken piece of wood, which Jeremy intends to fix, so eventually, his daughter will be sliding down the hill on a sled a century old.