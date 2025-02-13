Watch CBS News
Colorado family of 5 displaced after early morning house fire in Commerce City

By Jennifer McRae

Firefighters rush to put out house fire in Commerce City
The South Adams County Fire Department rushed to a burning home in Commerce City early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the house fire about 3 a.m. near 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive. 

When crews arrived, they found an active fire and heavy smoke rising from a small single-family residence. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. 

South Adams County Fire crews were called to the house fire about 3 a.m. near 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive.  South Adams Fire

A family of five was displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross assisted the family. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

