Colorado family of 5 displaced after early morning house fire in Commerce City
The South Adams County Fire Department rushed to a burning home in Commerce City early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to the house fire about 3 a.m. near 88th Avenue and Wikiup Drive.
When crews arrived, they found an active fire and heavy smoke rising from a small single-family residence. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control.
A family of five was displaced in the fire. The American Red Cross assisted the family.
What caused the fire is being investigated.