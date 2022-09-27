Colorado's fall color change is finally underway

Delayed at least a week, the high country is finally erupting in a blaze of glory mainly north of Interstate 70.

The annual foliage change from green to hues of yellow, red, and orange is largely triggered by the shorter duration of daylight. But other factors can influence the transformation including moisture.

Summer 2022 was generally wetter than normal in most of Colorado and especially in the mountains. The extra moisture can delay the change by a week or two which is exactly what has happened this season.

Instead of leaves in the far northern mountains around Red Feather Lakes and Walden starting to change shortly after Labor Day, the change has finally happened during the third and fourth week of September.

The trees have not reached "full color" yet in Summit County, but CBS News Colorado viewer Steve Chavez photographed at least 25% progress on the change Monday afternoon.

Fall color in Summit County on Monday, September 26

Between now and the upcoming weekend, the best locations to see the colors will be along and north of Interstate including the Peak to Peak Highway between Central City and Estes Park, Highway 34 and Highway 36 above Loveland and Boulder, and US 40 from Empire to Steamboat Springs.

Roads farther south including Highway 285 from Morrison to Kenosha Pass will have some color, but it's far from peak. And it's not yet worth traveling the Highway 50, 160, or 550 corridors for color.

Highway 285 should reach its peak for the weekend of October 8-9. Areas farther south will be best during the following weekends (Oct 15-16 and Oct 22-23)