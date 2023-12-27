Watch CBS News
Colorado emergency crews rescue dog stuck in drainage pipe in Westminster

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Westminster Fire Department says a beagle was rescued by crews after getting stuck inside a drainage pipe Wednesday morning. 

According to the fire department, Westminster PD Animal Management officers were initially dispatched to the Little Dry Creek Dog Park for a report of a dog getting stuck inside a drainage pipe. 

The officers assessed the scene and eventually contacted the Westminster Fire Department for assistance as the dog wasn't coming out on his own. 

We are grateful for our partners at Westminster Fire Department. Great teamwork!

Posted by Westminster PD on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

It was reported that a rescue crew member from the department slipped on their cold-water suit and entered the creek in case the dog exited out the pipe creek-side and fell into the freezing water. 

As the firefighter was unable to grab the dog, crew members ultimately used an air bottle to agitate the pipe and get the dog out. 

The beagle, who is named "Harvey" eventually made it out of the pipe and was reunited with his owner who was reportedly very happy for the crew's assistance. 

dog-owner.jpg
Westminster Fire Department
Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 4:08 PM MST

