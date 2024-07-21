Colorado elected officials, political groups react to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Elected officials and political groups in Colorado and across the nation reacted to the news.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called Biden "a true partner to Colorado, and a proud patriot."

"He has helped lead the United States through many great successes," Polis said in a written statement. "President Biden is now, and has always been, there for Coloradans during times of grief and moments of triumph."

Polis touted Biden's efforts on affordable clean energy, climate change, infrastructure and protecting public land.

"This could not have been an easy decision but it is the right one, and Joe Biden promised Americans he would always do what's right for our country and once again he has delivered," he said. "I know President Biden and Jill are making this choice with the future of Americans in their hearts. The United States cannot afford another potential four years of a disastrous Trump presidency that would trample on rights and freedoms, derail our economy, increase costs and harm our international standing."

This is the first time a sitting president and presumptive nominee dropped out of a race so late in an election season.

An increasing number of Democrats have been openly expressing concern over Biden's health and mental state and his ability to defeat former President Donald Trump in November in recent weeks.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, whose district includes Aurora and Littleton, also expressed gratitude for Biden's work and accomplishments, but also for Biden's decision to step aside.

"Joe Biden is one of the most effective and consequential presidents in American history. He has always put our country first. In 2020, President Biden saved us from a second Trump term and by stepping aside he may have done so again," Crow said in a statement. "As a soldier and now as a Congressman, I have felt an unshakeable duty to protect our democracy, people, and ideals. This moment is no different. Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and would make our country unrecognizable. We must unite and defeat him in November."

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District but is now running as the Republican nominee in CD4, said on X that Biden should resign.

"If Biden can't run for office, he should resign. Immediately," she tweeted from her official congressional X account. On her personal account, she tweeted, "Trump will resoundingly defeat whichever failed candidate they put up in Biden's place. Onwards to victory!"

Boebert enjoyed endorsements from Trump in her congressional race and has been outspoken in her support for Trump throughout his term and in his 2024 bid for president.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who said last year that she was disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling allowing Trump to run in 2024, also thanked Biden for his time as president.

"I have great respect for Joe Biden and his decades of public service fighting for all Americans. He is an inspirational leader who always puts the American people first. His decision to pass the torch is just more evidence of this," she said in a statement Sunday. "I sincerely thank President Biden for his service to our country and look forward to supporting the Party's next leader. Donald Trump and MAGA extremism must be defeated in November."