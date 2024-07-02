Adam Frisch, Democratic candidate for Colorado Congressional District 3, calls for President Biden to withdraw from race

The Democratic candidate for Colorado's Third Congressional District, Adam Frisch, has called for President Biden to withdraw from the race to represent the United States for a second term as president. Frisch released a lengthy statement regarding his position on Tuesday.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Democrat House Candidate Adam Frisch listens to incumbent U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert during a debate at Colorado Mesa University as part of The Club 20 political conference on September 10, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Only in politics is stating the obvious rarely done.

"It has been clear to me for some time - and the debate only reinforced it - neither candidate should be running for President. We need a President that can unite America to realize our nation's unlimited potential.

"We deserve better. President Biden should do what's best for the country and withdraw from the race.

"I thank President Biden for his years of service, but the path ahead requires a new generation of leadership to take our country forward."

Frisch also said in the news releases that his campaign remains focused on the issues affecting residents living in Colorado's Third Congressional District instead of partisan politics in Washington, DC.

"There is far more that unites us than divides us. As I have said many times, I am not focused on Team Democrat or Team Republican, but Team CD3," added Frisch.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin, Texas, became the first Democratic lawmaker to call on President Biden to drop out of the presidential race in the wake of his debate performance last week, with Doggett saying on Tuesday that he is "hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw."

Frisch had run against Rep. Lauren Boebert in November 2022 in Colorado's Third Congressional District and was planning to run against the Republican again this year after he narrowly lost the first time. However, Boebert decided to run in Colorado's Fourth Congressional District where she won the Republican primary last month.

Frisch will face off against Republican Jeff Hurd in November.